

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citing the nation's fiscal situation, President Donald Trump said Thursday he is eliminating pay raises for civilian employees of the federal government.



Trump claimed in a letter sent to House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., that federal agency budgets cannot sustain the 2.1 percent across-the-board pay increase scheduled to take effect in January.



'I have determined that for 2019, both across-the-board pay increases and locality pay increases will be set at zero,' Trump wrote.



He claimed, 'These alternative pay plan decisions will not materially affect our ability to attract and retain a well-qualified Federal workforce.'



Trump argued federal employee pay must be performance-based and aligned strategically toward recruiting, retaining, and rewarding high-performing employees and those with critical skill sets.



'Across-the-board pay increases and locality pay increases, in particular, have long-term fixed costs, yet fail to address existing pay disparities or target mission critical recruitment and retention goals,' Trump wrote.



The letter from Trump comes just days after a federal judge invalidated key provisions in three executive orders he signed that made it easier to fire federal workers and limited union activity.



