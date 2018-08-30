

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is turning in a mixed performance against its major rivals Thursday afternoon. Traders are in a cautious mood due to uncertainty about trade talks between the U.S. and Canada ahead of a Friday deadline to reach a deal.



The ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China is also on investors' minds, as the U.S. is considering imposing tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods as early as next month.



First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits showed a modest increase in the week ended August 25th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims crept up to 213,000, an increase of 3,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 210,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge up to 214,000.



A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed personal income and spending in the U.S. both increased in line with economist estimates in the month of July.



The Commerce Department said personal income rose by 0.3 percent in July after climbing by 0.4 percent in June. The increase in income matched expectations.



The report also said personal spending climbed by 0.4 percent in July, matching the increase in the previous month as well as economist estimates.



The dollar climbed to a high of $1.1641 against the Euro Thursday, but has since eased back to around $1.1660.



Eurozone economic confidence deteriorated more-than-expected in August, survey results from European Commission showed Thursday. The economic sentiment index dropped to 111.6 in August from 112.1 in July. The expected score was 111.9.



Germany's consumer prices increased at a steady pace in August, preliminary estimate from Destatis showed Thursday. Consumer price inflation remained stable at 2 percent in August. The rate also matched economists' expectations. Final data is due on September 13.



Germany's unemployment decreased in August, the Federal Labor Agency reportedly said Thursday. The number of unemployed fell by 8,000 from the previous month, in line with expectations.



Germany's unemployment rate remained stable in July, data from Destatis showed Thursday. The unemployment rate held steady at adjusted 3.4 percent in July. On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate came in at 3.4 percent, but down from 3.5 percent in the previous month.



Germany's import prices grew at the fastest pace in more than a year in July, data from Destatis showed Thursday. Import price inflation accelerated to 5 percent in July from 4.8 percent in June. This was the fastest rate since April 2017, when prices advanced 6.1 percent but slower than the expected 5.2 percent.



The buck rose to a high of $1.2984 against the pound sterling Thursday, but has since retreated to around $1.3010.



UK mortgage approvals decreased more than expected in July, figures from the Bank of England revealed Thursday. The number of loans approved in July fell to 64,768 from 65,374 in June. Approvals were forecast to fall moderately to 65,000.



The greenback reached an early high of Y111.754 against the Japanese Yen Thursday, but has since dropped to around Y111.015.



Retail sales in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in July, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday. That missed expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the 1.5 percent spike in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX