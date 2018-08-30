

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has announce that it will ask its partners and suppliers to offer paid parental leave.



The company's US suppliers will be required to offer their employees a minimum of 12 weeks paid parental leave, up to $1,000 per week. This change applies to all parents employed by Microsoft's suppliers who take time off for the birth or adoption of a child.



The new policy applies to suppliers with more than 50 employees and covers supplier employees who perform substantial work for Microsoft.



'We have long recognized that the health, well-being and diversity of our employees helps Microsoft succeed. That's why we provide industry-leading benefits for our employees, including comprehensive health and wellness programs for families, paid vacation, paid sick leave and paid time off for new parents,' the company said in a statement.



Microsoft said it will work with its suppliers to understand the impacts of the change and will assist them. The company said it will 'ultimately result in increased costs for Microsoft.'



'We also know that we rely on a wide array of other companies to supply us with goods and services that reflect their core competencies, and that the people who work for our suppliers also are critical to our success. That is why we took the step three years ago to require our U.S. suppliers doing substantial business with Microsoft to provide paid time off for their employees.'



