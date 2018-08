WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Guess (GES) have pulled back off their best levels of the day but continue to see significant strength in late-day trading on Thursday. After reaching a two-year intraday high, Guess is currently up by 5.3 percent.



The strong gain by Guess comes after the apparel maker reported fiscal second quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX