Weatherford Announces Conference Call

BAAR, Switzerland, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) today announced a scheduled conference call for Monday, October 29, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The purpose of the conference call is to discuss results for the Company's third quarter ending September 30, 2018. The call will be open to the public.

To access the call, please contact the conference call operator at 866-393-8572, or 706-643-6499 for international calls approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask for the Weatherford conference call. The passcode is "Weatherford." A replay will be available until 5:00 p.m. ET, November 8, 2018. The number for the replay is 855-859-2056, or 404-537-3406 for international calls; passcode 3993477.

A webcast of the conference call and replay will be provided by West Corporation and will be available through Weatherford's website at https://www.weatherford.com/en/investor-relations/conference-call-details/. To access the conference call and replay, click on the MP3 webcast link. The webcast requires Microsoft Windows Media Player. If you experience problems listening to the broadcast, send an email to streetevents@streetevents.com.

Weatherford is one of the largest multinational oilfield service companies providing innovative solutions, technology and services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates in over 90 countries and has a network of approximately 740 locations, including manufacturing, service, research and development, and training facilities and employs approximately 28,600 people. For more information, visit www.weatherford.com and connect with Weatherford on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Contacts: Christoph Bausch 713.836.4615

Karen David-Green 713.836.7430

Senior Vice President, Stakeholder Engagement and Chief Marketing Officer

