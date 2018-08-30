Dthera Sciences to Present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference on September 5, 2018

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2018 / Dthera™ Sciences (OTCQB: DTHR), the leading digital therapeutic company focusing on the elderly, has been invited to present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference, held September 5-6, 2018 at the Four Seasons San Francisco. Edward Cox, Dthera's CEO, will provide a corporate update on Wednesday, September 5th at 4:30 p.m. PDT. The presentation will be webcast live on the Gateway Conference website at www.gateway-conference.com/presenters and available for replay at https://dthera.com/videos/.

About Dthera Sciences

Dthera Sciences (OTCQB: DTHR) is the leading digital therapeutic company focusing on the elderly. The San Diego-based, publicly traded company is working to improve the lives of seniors and individuals suffering from neurodegenerative diseases, as well as those who care for them. Dthera has two core products: ReminX™, a commercially available consumer health product for individuals suffering from social isolation and dementia; and DTHR-ALZ, a development-stage product that has been granted Breakthrough Device designation by the FDA for the mitigation of the symptoms of agitation and depression associated with Alzheimer's disease.

About the Gateway Conference

The 7th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Liolios, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway brings together compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event will feature ~100 technology, life sciences, financial, consumer, business services, digital media and clean tech companies. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. To learn more about Gateway, visit www.gateway-conference.com or www.liolios.com. And, follow Liolios on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

