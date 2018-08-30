

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $95.77 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $48.71 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.5% to $723.50 million from $581.05 million last year.



Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.71 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q2): $723.50 Mln vs. $581.05 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.65 to $0.67 Next quarter revenue guidance: $720 - $730 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.45 to $3.53 Full year revenue guidance: $3.185 - $3.235 Bln



