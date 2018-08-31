

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial output in Japan eased a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in July, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in Friday's preliminary reading.



That missed forecast for a gain of 0.2 percent following the 1.8 percent drop in June.



On a yearly basis, industrial production advanced 2.3 percent - again shy of forecasts for 2.3 percent after sliding 0.9 percent in the previous month.



Upon the release of the data, the METI downgraded its assessment of industrial production, saying that is it picking up slowly but shows signs of decrease in part.



