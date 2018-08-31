

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, retreating more than 40 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,740-point plateau and it's looking at continued consolidation on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative thanks to renewed trade concerns. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index tumbled 31.56 points or 1.14 percent to finish at 2,737.74 after trading between 2,736.35 and 2,780.53. The Shenzhen Composite Index plunged 22.11 points or 1.48 percent to end at 1,467.18.



Among the actives, China Construction Bank dropped 1.01 percent, while Bank of China shed 0.84 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 1.64 percent, China Merchants Bank tumbled 2.16 percent, China Life declined 1.96 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 0.87 percent, PetroChina eased 0.24 percent, China Shenhua Energy added 0.49 percent, Gemdale gained 0.56 percent, Poly Real Estate plunged 1.98 percent, China Vanke plummeted 1.71 percent and CITIC Securities fell 0.81 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks fluctuated on Thursday before ending lower as the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 pulled back from record closing highs set a day earlier.



The Dow shed 137.65 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 25,986.92, the NASDAQ lost 21.32 points or 0.26 percent to 8,088.36 and the S&P 500 fell 12.91 points or 0.44 percent to 2,901.13.



The lower close followed reports that President Donald Trump intends to move ahead with plans to impose tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports as early as next week. Uncertainty about trade talks between the U.S. and Canada also weighed on the markets.



In economic news, the Labor Department noted a modest uptick in initial jobless claims in the week ended August 25th. Also, the Commerce Department said personal income and spending both increased in line with estimates in July.



Crude oil futures ended higher Thursday, amid signs of supply shortage after data showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories. Crude oil futures for October delivery ended up $0.74 or 1.1 percent at $70.25 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest finish in seven weeks.



Closer to home, China will see August results for its manufacturing, non-manufacturing and composite PMIs later today. In July, the manufacturing PMI was at 51.2, while the non-manufacturing PMI was at 54.0 and the composite came in at 53.6.



