

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in August, and at a slightly faster rate, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday with a PMI score of 51.3.



That beat expectations for a score of 51.0 and was up from 51.2 in July.



The bureau also said that the non-manufacturing PMI came in at 54.2 - also exceeding expectations for 53.7 and up from 54.0 in the previous month.



The composite index had a score of 53.8, up from 53.6 a month earlier.



