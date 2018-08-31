

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) has fired or suspended more than a dozen employees in its investment bank and is investigating dozens of others over alleged violations of the company's expense policy regarding after-hours meals, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



At issue is whether Wells Fargo employees ranging from analysts to managing directors in New York, San Francisco and Charlotte, N.C., doctored receipts on dinners that they charged to the bank, the Journal said.



Separately, Anthony Norris, a portfolio manager of the Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund has announced his intention to retire from Wells Fargo Asset Management (International), LLC, and the institutional investment industry on October 3, 2018. He will continue to serve as a portfolio manager of the fund through October 3, 2018.



Alex Perrin; Niklas Nordenfelt, CFA; Peter Wilson; Christopher Kauffman, CFA; Michael Lee; Philip Susser; Christopher Wightman; and Noah Wise, CFA, will continue their roles as portfolio managers of the fund. There will be no change to the investment philosophy or process as a result of this transition.



The Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-end income fund. The fund's investment objective is to seek a high level of current income consistent with limiting its overall exposure to domestic interest rate risk.



