EQS-News / 31/08/2018 / 09:44 UTC+8 *Press Release (For Immediate Release)* *DC Holdings Announces FY2018 Interim Results* Revenue and profit growth with multiple breakthroughs in Big Data-enabled applications (29 August, 2018, Hong Kong) *Digital China Holdings Limited* ("DC Holdings" or the "Group"; Stock Codes: 00861.HK; 910861.TW) today announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the "Period"). During the first half of 2018, DC Holdings adheres to the mission and prospects of "Digital China" and continues to transform itself from an integrated Information Technology services provider to a Data Technology services provider. Based on our extensive data resources and industrial experience in the area of industry informatization, DC Holdings starts with capital and technologies, relies on core capabilities such as Artificial Intelligence Technology and Big Data, and achieves several breakthroughs in key application scenarios of core industries such as Smart logistics, Sm@rt city, Smart finance and Smart health. *Financial Technology and Smart Logistics led to a substantial increase in revenue while operating income and gross profit grew year-on-year* For the first half of 2018, revenue amounted to approximately HK$6,986 million, representing an increase of HK$1,253 million, and a year-on-year growth of 21.86% compared to the corresponding period of last financial year (six months ended 30 June 2017). The increase in turnover was mainly driven by the continued growth of financial IT services and Smart Logistics during the period. Gross profit increased by 11.26% to HK$1,283 million compared to last financial year, and the gross profit margin was 18.37%. During the reporting period, the profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company was approximately HK$137 million. *Smart Logistics Business (Instant Technology Logistics) achieved remarkable achievements: Enpowering logistic industry with "Warehouse+Big Data+AI Technology" model* As a leading supply chain management brand in China, the Group's Instant Technology Logistics is practicing its core strategy of "Warehouse+Big Data+AI Technology". Based on a network of 231 nationwide warehouse facilities, and reliance on logistics management system of its own intellectual property right and supply chain Big Data application platform X-DATA, we can provide customized one-stop supply chain services for our customers and hence the Company can enjoy a leading position in IT, communication and e-commerce logistics industries. During the reporting period, the Smart Logistics business continued to focus on developing businesses with key customers in various sectors in order to swiftly expand its market shares. For the first half of 2018, the Smart Logistics business recorded overall turnover of HK$1,719 million, an increase of 48.48% over the same period last year. The overall gross profit margin was 14.69%. Within this sector, the turnover of *e-commerce supply chain* business continued to maintain a high growth rate of 41.55%, and gross profit increased by 50.71%. The middle office support business of e-commerce supply chain is highly recognized by customers, with its business operation expanding rapidly. The turnover of the *logistics business* increased significantly by 62% and the gross profit increased by 83.69% compared to the corresponding period of last financial year. Both turnover and gross profit have been significantly improved. In the B2B logistics segment, we have deepened the cooperation with key corporate clients such as Xiaomi, Schneider, China Mobile and Geely. In the B2C logistics segment, the businesses coverage has been expanding from the brand flagship stores to international businesses, as well as TMall businesses, and the order per day increased by 206%. Logistics software has become a new source of profit for the Smart Logistics business. Digital China Gold Storage logistics software set, composed of WMS\TMS\OMS\BMS (warehousing, transportation, order and accounting management), has comprehensive functions and complete proprietary intellectual property rights. As a leading brand in supply chain management, Instant Technology Logistics has a comprehensive set of knowledge in managing and controlling transportation resources, with an in-depth coverage in 3300 cities and towns, 231 storage centers in China, and a warehouse portfolio with area of over 1 million square meters. It is one of the few service providers in China which can provide both B2B and B2C integrated services in warehousing at the same time. *Smart Logistics and Smart Warehouse based on "Human + Robot" business model* Instant Technology Logistics under DC Holdings has utilized AI Technology, and further promoted and upgraded the automatic sorting system of our self-developed business application model "Human + Robot". Being the first "goods-to-person" logistic sorting model in China, it has passed the elasticity test for the maximum order in the industry. The "Human + Robot" business model has adopted a sorting method by smart robotic operations together with a programmed manual work process, in order to satisfy the demand in high-volume operating environment with zero tolerance to errors. Under this new business model, about 40% of labor resources can be saved and selection handling efficiency per staff has been increased by 2 to 3 times. Several patents have been already applied. With the technology upgrade, the application of"Human + Robot 2.0"has been recently commenced in Pinggu warehouse, Beijing. Being the first 3D high-density robotic Smart Warehouse in China, Instant Technology Logistics has applied the AI-driven orbital robot technology, of which the robot can operate at an elevated platform, as opposed to traditional robotic operation on the ground. Being able to fully utilize all three dimensions in the warehouse area is a very substantial breakthrough, leading to maximizing the efficiency of the warehouse. This is the first 3D high-density robotic Smart Warehouse in China, and has become the milestone in the history of smart automation in e-commerce and logistics. *X-DATA Smart Logistics Big Data platform empowers logistic industry* X-DATA System is a Big Data application platform self-developed by Instant Technology Logistics under DC Holdings based on its years of experiences. It is used for collection, supervision and in-depth data mining in aspect of procurement in supply chain, inventories, operation within warehouse, transportation and after-sale services, and enjoys a leading position in accumulation of Big Data in B2B logistic industry. Throughout the data mining process, the precise analysis on customers has greatly improved the service quality on upstream and downstream customers in the supply chain and enhanced customer retention. In the future, the Company will actively consider re-organizing the logistic Big Data operation as an independent business in the commercial market and launch the cloud service based on X-DATA. With the increasing number of users, continuous expansion in logistic Big Data and extensive data dimension, it has provided highly valued information resources and business foundation for application scenarios such as industrial market analysis and financial risk control in supply chain. *Sm@rt City Business: Sm@rt City solution based on in-depth application of city Big Data has been launched and executed nationwide in China* Sm@rt City business has currently covered more than 100 million population, and our Sm@rt City solutions have been operated in 116 cities and more than 50 provinces and municipals in China. After the issuance of Notice of the General office of the State Council on Implementation Plan of Integration and Sharing of Publication Government Information System, DC Holdings is promoting the Sm@rt City 3.0 model based on in-depth application of city Big Data and integration among city management and industries. Yanyun DaaS, our proprietary deep-web data extraction technology could break down more than 5,000 government isolated information islands and has connected databases previously stored in fragmented and regionalized formats, which greatly promote the information sharing and exchange, as well as further integrate the Big Data with all aspects of production to solve a series of issues such as healthcare, transportation, energy supply, emergency rescue and social security to support the economy. Yanyun DaaS has so far been the only product which has won the Special Invention Award by the China Electronics Society. It has been rated by professional experts as a "major disruptive inventions and innovations" in the field of information system interoperability technology. During the reporting period, Sm@rt City 3.0 model has been applied nationwide. Meanwhile, the construction of city Big Data platform has been further promoted, including the city Big Data platform in Tongren city, Guizhou Province, the construction of internet cluster area"New Smart CBD"in Pazhou, Guangzhou, and smart water foundation system in Guangzhou, Big Data platform project in Cangzhou, Hebei Province, the development of comprehensive citizen service platform"eLongyan"in Longyan city, Fujian Province, the launch of comprehensive citizen service platform"In Yantian"in Yantian District, Shenzhen, and the launch of online comprehensive lease service operation platform"C1YJ"in Guangzhou. These projects provide practical benefits and effective support for local governments in government affairs management and citizen services. In April 2018, DC Holdings successfully acquired Wai On Services Limited (hereinafter "Wai On"), an IT service provider with experiences in providing solutions for large scale projects of the Hong Kong government and multinational enterprises. It has provided a new impetus to promote Sm@rt

