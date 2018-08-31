

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire investor Warren Buffett on Thursday said he had bought 'just a little' more of Apple Inc. (AAPL) in an interview with CNBC.



Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B, BRK-A, BRKa) revealed in a regulatory filing earlier this month that it had bought 12.4 million shares of Apple in the second quarter to a total of nearly 252 million shares as of June 30.



The Oracle of Omaha is adding to his already large stake in Apple Inc.



The Berkshire Hathaway Inc. chairman and chief executive officer said his firm has also bought back some of its own stock recently.



