

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) said Thursday that it will soon require its suppliers and contractors to provide at least 12 weeks of paid time off to new parents.



Dev Stahlkopf - Corporate Vice President and General Counsel at Microsoft, said in the post, 'Over the next 12 months we will work with our U.S. suppliers to implement this new paid parental leave policy. It will require that suppliers offer their employees a minimum of 12 weeks paid parental leave, up to $1,000 per week. This change applies to all parents employed by our suppliers who take time off for the birth or adoption of a child.'



Stahlkopf said that the new policy applies to suppliers with more than 50 employees and covers supplier employees who perform substantial work for Microsoft. This minimum threshold applies to all of the company's suppliers across the U.S. and is not intended to supplant a state law that is more generous. Many of suppliers already offer strong benefits packages to their employees, and suppliers are of course welcome to offer more expansive leave benefits to their employees.



Microsoft said it will assist its partners in complying with the new policy and realizes 'that this may ultimately result in increased costs for Microsoft.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX