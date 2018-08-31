

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF), a German residential property company, reported Friday that its first-half Funds from operations or FFO 1 grew 11.5% to 510.3 million euros from last year's 457.7 million euros. FFO 1 per share rose 2.5% to 0.98 euro from 0.96 euro a year ago. The latest results exclude the recent acquisitions of BUWOG and Victoria Park.



The integration of BUWOG is proceeding as planned. The takeover of Victoria Park has been successful. The company said by the end of the third quarter of 2018, BUWOG and Victoria Park will be completely integrated into Vonovia's performance key indicators.



Profit for the period came to 1.20 billion euros from 1.06 billion euros last year. This reflects, among other things, the valuation of the properties undertaken as of the first half of the year with an increase in value of nearly 1.4 billion euros.



Rental income edged up 0.7 percent to 838.8 million euros from 833.2 million euros last year.



Looking ahead, Vonovia said it is supplementing its forecast for the 2018 fiscal year with the expected earnings contribution from Victoria Park. The company forecasts FFO 1 of between 1.05 billion euros and 1.07 billion euros. Forecast as of March 31, 2018, including BUWOG, was 1.03 billion euros to 1.05 billion euros. The outlook is likely to put the FFO 1 around 15 % above the previous year's 920.8 million euros.



In light of the dynamic development in the German housing market, the company expects a further increase in the value of its real estate.



