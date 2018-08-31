E-tailer Reaffirms its Mission to Meet the Needs of Consumers Worldwide

Monoprice, leading online retailer of high quality and affordably priced consumer electronics, today announced the latest additions to its United Kingdom and Germany product catalogs, as well as new milestones in the expansion of its business overseas. With increased availability of key products from its 3D Printing, Premium Audio, Cable and Smart Home categories, many on display at IFA 2018, Monoprice is continuing to disrupt the consumer electronics space internationally and make its direct-to-consumer technologies more accessible than ever throughout Europe. The e-tailer, which announced last year it would be releasing localized versions of its website across multiple European countries, has been focused on building out its platforms serving the UK and Germany, as well as Italy, Spain, and Switzerland.

"Our goal of launching localized sites over the past year was to increase availability of our products across Europe and further our commitment to making affordably-priced technologies accessible worldwide," said Bernard Luthi, CEO of Monoprice. "Now that these site are live, we've pivoted our focus to building out the business in ways that let us better serve European consumers both short- and long-term-whether it be through product catalog expansions, new distribution channels or the growth of our international leadership team."

To help establish itself as a leading retailer overseas, Monoprice recently opened its GmbH headquarters in Berlin, Germany. The office is helmed by Brad Vetter, who was brought onboard as Managing Director to oversee the European expansion and grow the business internationally. Vetter comes with a wealth of knowledge and experience working with U.S. brands on international growth and has already helped Monoprice open its first European distribution center, located in the Netherlands, which allows the company to offer two-day shipping across the continent.

"Our goal is to meet the standards of speed and convenience that shoppers expect from a leading online retailer, while maintaining Monoprice's devotion to quality, cost-fairness and reliability that earned us our loyal fan base in the U.S.," said Vetter. "As the 3D Printing space continues to take off and overall tech consumption grows, it's imperative for us to meet demand and establish ourselves among new audiences."

Over the past 16 years, Monoprice has expanded its U.S. product catalog from solely HDMI cables, to numerous other categories including 3D printing, Premium Audio, Smart Home, and more. At IFA 2018, Monoprice is showcasing the latest products available in its UK and German catalogs, which include some U.S. favorites and several new products such as:

Monolith by Monoprice: M1060, M1060C and M300 headphones and earphones

Audio: 8323 headphones, MP30 and MP80 earphones

3D Printers: MP Mini Delta, MP Select Mini V2, MP Select Mini Pro and MP Delta Pro 3D Printers

Cables: DynamicView Active High Speed HDMI Cables and SlimRun AV HDR High Speed Cables for HDMI-Enabled Devices

Smart Home and Home Appliances: Sous Vide Immersion cooker, STITCH water sensor and power strip

For more information about Monoprice's expansion into the UK and Germany, as well as the products available, please visit www.Monoprice.uk and https://Monoprice.de.

About Monoprice, Inc. (DBA Monoprice.com)

Located in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Monoprice, Inc. is an e-commerce leader specializing in providing more than 6,500 high-quality yet affordable electronics and tech products. As an industry innovator, Monoprice fills a void in the consumer technology market by delivering exceptional products that are on par with the best known national brands at prices far below the retail average with incomparable speed and service. Maintaining a business philosophy that focuses on the needs of its customers, the company strives to bring simplicity, fairness and confidence to consumers and businesses shopping for big-ticket electronics and tech accessories. For more information about Monoprice, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+, YouTube and the Monoprice Blog.

