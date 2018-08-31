Positive Healthcare Plc - Suspension of Trading

POSITIVE HEALTHCARE PLC

("Positive Healthcare" or the "Company")

Suspension of Trading

Positive Healthcare announces that trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market in the Company's 7% Bonds due 2021 (the "Bonds") has been suspended with immediate effect at the request of the Directors. The Directors have become aware of certain trading irregularities at the Company's principal operating subsidiary as a result of which the Company is unable to complete the audit of its results for the year ended 31 March 2017 (due to be completed and announced by 31 August 2018) and is unable to pay the next coupon on the Bonds which is due on 31 August 2018.

The Directors are taking urgent steps to clarify and rectify the situation and a further announcement will be made as soon as possible.

The Directors of Positive Healthcare accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Chris Ledbury - CEO

www.positiveplc.co.uk.

Tel: +44 (0) 203 587 7566

Email: chris@positivementalhealth.co.uk

Peterhouse Capaital Limited

Fungai Ndoro and Mark Anwyl

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930