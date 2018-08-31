One Media iP Group Plc - Proposed Fundraise of a minimum of £7.9 million

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT (INCLUDING THE APPENDIX) AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

31 August 2018

One Media IP Group plc ("OMIP" or the "Company")

Proposed Fundraise of a minimum of £7.9 million and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Proposed Placing to raise a minimum of £1.9 million and

proposed Issue of up to £6 million in Loan Notes

Introduction

One Media IP Group plc (AIM: OMIP), an 'intellectual property' (IP) owner and controller of music and video rights, is pleased to announce a proposed Placing and Subscription to raise a minimum of £1.9 million of new equity capital at an issue price of 6 pence per new Ordinary Share, and the proposed issue of up to £6 million of Loan Notes.

The Placing will be conducted by way of an accelerated bookbuild, which will be launched immediately following this announcement. The total number of New Ordinary Shares will be determined following the Bookbuild. Panmure Gordon is acting as sole broker to the Company in connection with the Bookbuild.

Highlights

Placing - the Placing is being conducted by way of an accelerated bookbuild exercise, to raise a minimum of £1.9 million.

- the Placing is being conducted by way of an accelerated bookbuild exercise, to raise a minimum of £1.9 million. Placing Price - The placing price of 6 pence per New Ordinary Share represents a premium of 240 per cent. to the price of 2.5 pence per Ordinary Share at which Lord Michael Grade and Ivan Dunleavy first invested in the Company in December 2017 .

The placing price of per New Ordinary Share represents a premium of 240 per cent. to the price of per Ordinary Share at which Lord and first invested in the Company in . Debt - Debt funding of up to £6 million (gross) in unsecured fixed rate loan notes is to be provided by BGF. The Loan Notes will be split into three tranches of £1.9 million, £2.325 million and £1.775 million respectively. Tranche 1 will be drawn down immediately on Admission. Tranches 2 and 3 will be available for draw down for a period of 24 months from 30 August 2018 , subject to certain conditions being satisfied, including the granting of approval to the draw down by BGF's internal investment committee.

Debt funding of up to £6 million (gross) in unsecured fixed rate loan notes is to be provided by BGF. The Loan Notes will be split into three tranches of £1.9 million, £2.325 million and £1.775 million respectively. Tranche 1 will be drawn down immediately on Admission. Tranches 2 and 3 will be available for draw down for a period of 24 months from , subject to certain conditions being satisfied, including the granting of approval to the draw down by BGF's internal investment committee. Use of Proceeds - The Company intends that the net proceeds from the equity fundraise and the issue of the Loan Notes will be used to acquire music publishing rights, artist recordings and songwriters' rights.

The Company intends that the net proceeds from the equity fundraise and the issue of the Loan Notes will be used to acquire music publishing rights, artist recordings and songwriters' rights. The Bookbuild is expected to close no later than 4.30 p.m. (London time) on 31 August 2018. The timing of the closing of the Bookbuild and the final number and allocation of the Placing Shares to be issued at the Placing Price are to be determined at the discretion of the Company and Panmure Gordon.

The allotment of the New Ordinary Shares is conditional, inter alia, upon the Company obtaining approval of the Shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be convened for 11.00 a.m. on 19 September 2018 to grant the Directors the authority to allot the New Ordinary Shares and to dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights which would otherwise apply to such allotment.

on to grant the Directors the authority to allot the New Ordinary Shares and to dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights which would otherwise apply to such allotment. Following the close of the Bookbuild, a further announcement will be made confirming final details of the Placing and the Subscription.

This Announcement should be read in its entirety. In particular, you should read and understand the information provided in the "Important Notices" section of this Announcement.

Introduction

OMIP is an 'intellectual property' (IP) owner and controller of music and video rights and a B2B and B2C digital content provider, licensing intellectual property rights for music and video. It exploits its catalogue of over 250,000 music tracks and 10,000 hours of video by re-compiling its content for download, streaming and sublicensing through over 600 territorial digital music and video stores worldwide. The Company delivers digital music and video content through aggregators to over 600 global digital stores including iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google, Deezer, Tidal, Audible and YouTube.

The Company's catalogue of nostalgic music tracks is from a range of genres spanning soul to classical music and rock to pop and including performances from over 1,700 diverse artists such as George McCrae, Merle Haggard, Ricky Valance, Edwin Starr, Evelyn Thomas, Mungo Jerry, Eric Burdon, the Troggs, Marv Johnson and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The Company looks to exploit its music tracks and over 10,000 hours of video by recompiling the content for sale through digital music and video stores. In addition, its library of content is available for TV shows, movies, adverts and websites requiring synchronised music. The Company owns all the rights to the Men & Motors TV shows (originally Granada/ITV) that were aired on British TV between 1996 and 2010. Comprising over 3,400 shows, Men & Motors is available for viewing on OMIP's YouTube channel. The Company is looking to rework the format for digital TV broadcast in the future.

OMIP has a team of full-time creative technicians, all of whom are YouTube certified, who digitise the content, create the metadata, re-compile and prepare the digital music and video releases using bespoke in-house developed software. Additionally, OMIP makes its library of content available for TV shows, movies, adverts and websites requiring synchronised music. OMIP focuses on music performed by well-known artists from every genre. Its classical music library of over 10,000 performances includes the Point Classics catalogue comprising some of the most renowned masterpieces by the world's greatest composers.

Recently OMIP has developed a content discovery and analytical software service, 'Technical Copyright Analysis Tool' ("TCAT"), which allows record companies, publishers and law firms to search certain digital stores, such as iTunes, Apple Music and Spotify, and carry out a forensic digital audit on behalf of owners to ensure that their music has not been used without licensing agreements being in place. A major record label and the largest independent music distributor are now using this service.

A substantial proportion of the Company's revenues are generated in US Dollars and as such the Company has a significant exposure to this currency.

Description of the Company's activities

The Company's principal activity is the acquisition and exploitation of intellectual property rights over music, video and spoken word via digital platforms, and its music content is also licensed (on an ad-hoc basis) for use in TV and film, advertising, video games and on corporate websites.

Initially, the Company focused on music catalogue acquisition, which later expanded to video and spoken word as the popularity of these formats and access to technology grew.

In addition, it has been developing TCAT as an in-house originated SaaS (Software as a Service) product to license to the major music distributors and record labels.

The music industry has witnessed a major change as a result of the increased adoption of streaming services. After a period of decline, sales of recorded music have returned to growth, principally driven by streaming. With music streaming set to grow, not only is the Company expected to benefit from sales of its portfolio of digital content, it is also able to provide a vital service to copyright owners through TCAT, which can track and monitor where their music is made available for sale.

Lord Michael Grade and Ivan Dunleavy identified that the Company was set to benefit from the return to growth of the music industry and, in December 2017, they made an equity investment in the Company totalling £375,000. In April 2018 they were both appointed to the Board and Ivan Dunleavy became Non-Executive Chairman of the Board.

Background to and reasons for the Proposed Placing

The Directors have been reviewing options to scale up the business, given their belief that the music industry will continue to benefit from the growth generated by streaming services, through the acquisition of music publishing rights and songwriters' rights. The impact of streaming is expected to positively benefit music publishing revenues, which Goldman Sachs believes will rise from US$5.4 billion in 2015 to US$9.3 billion in 2030.

In order to exploit this opportunity the Directors are seeking to raise a minimum of £1.9 million of new equity capital, and up to £6 million through the issue of Loan Notes, to purchase music rights.

New Consultancy Arrangements

Consultancy Agreement with Ninelives

On Admission the Company intends to enter into an agreement with Ninelives, pursuant to which Ninelives will provide the services of Andrew Michael to the Company. Andrew will be responsible for identifying potential opportunities for the Company to acquire new music IP rights catalogues which are being sold.

Andrew Michael founded Ninelives Capital Limited, which arranges financing solutions for rights owners, performers and creators of recorded music who are looking to raise capital from their music IP rights, either by way of sale or the securing of finance, in 2016. Andrew has over 28 years' experience in the banking sector, including having been a member of the Barclays Bank media team and establishing the Music & Entertainment Division at Investec. At Investec, he was involved in numerous deals including funding world tours and events, advancing against future royalties and providing lending facilities to music publishing companies.

Andrew has a successful track record in offering lending facilities to rights owners and creators of recorded music. He has extensive contacts across the music industry, spanning artists, songwriters, managers, lawyers and accountants, which will be invaluable to the Group going forward.

Under the terms of the consultancy agreement, Ninelives will provide the Company with a right of first refusal on all music IP rights acquisitions that Andrew Michael sources. The Company will then have 30 days' exclusivity to decide whether or not an acquisition opportunity will be pursued. If the Company opts not to pursue an opportunity, Andrew and Ninelives will be permitted to offer the opportunity to other parties, provided that they are not competitors of the Group.

The Company has agreed that in the event that Andrew Michael identifies a potential acquisition which the Company subsequently completes, the Company shall pay a commission to Ninelives which will be determined depending upon the nature of the catalogue acquired. It has been agreed that a recoupable advance on commission of £125,000 shall be paid to Ninelives on Admission and this shall be set off against commissions payable on introduced music IP rights acquisitions.

The consultancy arrangement will continue for an initial period of six months, during which time it can only be terminated in certain limited circumstances, and shall be renewable by mutual agreement. In the event that during this initial period Ninelives has not earned sufficient commission to cover the advance paid by the Company, Andrew Michael must continue to present opportunities to the Company until sufficient commission has been earned. The agreement contains standard confidentiality and indemnity provisions and is governed by English law.

In addition, Ninelives has indicated an intention to invest £125,000 as part of the Subscription. If this participation is confirmed, following Admission Ninelives will be subject to a 12 month orderly market arrangement and will agree that for a period of 12 months from Admission, Ninelives will not deal or otherwise dispose of any of the Ordinary Shares that will be issued to it other than through Panmure Gordon (or such other broker appointed by the Company from time to time) and provided that the dealing will not impair an orderly market in the Ordinary Shares.

Consultancy Agreement with Nicola Horlick

On Admission the Company intends to enter into a consultancy agreement with Nicola Horlick, pursuant to which Nicola will source acquisition opportunities for the Company and will also provide investment advice.

Nicola has 35 years' experience in fund management and establishing investment businesses. Together with Michael Grade, she was a bidder for Imagem Music Company (one of the largest owners of music rights), which was purchased by Concord Bicycle Music in 2017. As Chief Executive Officer of Bramdean Asset Management, she launched a music rights fund, Resonant, which funded film scores (including The King's Speech, Drive and The Woman in Black) that created royalty revenue streams. This catalogue was sold to Resonant's partner, Cutting Edge Music Holdings, in 2015.

Other senior roles Nicola has held include Managing Director of Morgan Grenfell Investment Management from 1992 to 1997 and Chief Executive Officer of SG Asset Management UK from 1997 to 2003. She founded Money & Co. in 2013, which is a P2P lending platform.

Under the terms of the consultancy agreement, Nicola will spend a minimum of one day per week on matters for the Company and will not be paid a fee for the services provided to the Company. The agreement will continue unless terminated by mutual agreement of the parties. Should the Company raise further equity capital prior to 31 December 2019, Nicola will become entitled to a bonus of £100,000 otherwise the agreement will terminate without notice. The agreement is intended to cover the initial phase of investment of the monies raised from the Placing and the Loan Notes and as further capital is raised, new terms of engagement are expected to be discussed. The agreement contains standard confidentiality and indemnity provisions and is governed by English law.

Nicola has indicated an intention to invest £225,000 as part of the Subscription.

BOARD RESPONSIBILITIES

Michael Infante, Chief Executive Officer

Michael Infante, founder of OMIP, will continue to oversee the existing activities as Chief Executive and as a main Board Executive Director as well as bringing the benefit of his years of experience to the scale up of music IP rights acquisition activities and, importantly, assisting with driving incremental sales revenues from the Company's IP assets, both acquired and created.

Ivan Dunleavy

Following Admission, Ivan Dunleavy's responsibilities will be changed from Non-Executive Chairman to Executive Chairman.

Overview of scale up of existing business activities

Acquisition of music publishing rights and songwriters' rights

The Directors believe that music publishing and songwriters' rights can be purchased from individual songwriters and small publishing companies at a lower multiple of NPS than the reported acquisition prices of some of the larger music publishing catalogues, giving rise to a possible arbitrage opportunity. The major rights owners tend to buy libraries and portfolios of rights rather than rights for individual songs or small portfolios. The buyers of large portfolios and libraries are often backed by financial institutions.

The recovery that is being seen by the music industry, driven by the growth in streaming, is believed by the Directors to further strengthen the case for a buy and build strategy. There is also an opportunity to exploit the music rights purchased more effectively and to ensure that royalties are being properly collected. OMIP's TCAT product is expected to assist in ensuring that revenues are increased. In addition, the Company's experience in deriving revenues from its existing portfolio will be used to identify opportunities to further grow the revenues from the ownership of these newly-acquired music rights.

In 2017 the major recording companies (Sony Music, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group) had a 58.8 per cent. share of the global music publishing market. Within the remaining 41.2 per cent. there is a highly fragmented long tail of ownership of music rights, typically owned by the writer/co-writer, record producers, record labels and family estates from which the Directors will seek to acquire such music rights.

The OMIP management team will work with artists' business managers, personal managers, accountants and lawyers to identify opportunities to buy music rights. Through this pro-active approach, the management team believes that the Company will be able to deploy the debt and equity capital raised quickly and efficiently.

How music publishing works

Song writing and producing is the act of creating music. Publishing exploits the musical creation through various revenue outlets. The music publisher (or publishing company) is responsible for ensuring the songwriters and composers receive payment when their compositions are used commercially. The copyrights owned and administered by publishing companies are one of the most important forms of intellectual property in the music industry. Publishing companies play a central role in managing this vital asset. A songwriter or composer "assigns" the copyright of their composition to a publishing company. In return, the publishing company licenses compositions, helps monitor where compositions are used, collects royalties and distributes them to the composers. They also secure commissions for music and promote existing compositions to recording artists, film and television.

The creator of a song, the songwriter, owns the "composition" rights. The songwriter typically, by way of a publisher, grants a license to an artist to make a recording or a performance of the song. The artist, typically through a record label, may then, depending on the contractual arrangements in place, be entitled to a payment for every copy sold of their recording of that song (the technical term is a phono-record, which covers vinyl, CDs, tapes or downloads). The recording artist (or a record label) then owns the rights to the "sound recording" or "master" and also receives payments for every copy of the recording made. If the songwriter is also the recording artist, then they will typically receive both of these royalty streams. If another artist wants to perform a "cover" of the song, the songwriter or the owner of the composition rights (if they have been sold) will be entitled to payment for each copy, download or stream of the song. In order to do this, the new artist, typically through its record label, must procure a mechanical license. The payments are called the mechanical royalties.

In the US, the royalty rates paid are set by the Copyright Royalty Board ("CRB"). The CRB was created by the Copyright Royalty and Distribution Reform Act 2004. When an artist wants to record a song, a statutory license is created by law, which gives the licensee the right to a compulsory license with the songwriter being entitled to the statutory rate per copy. However, the licensee can negotiate a lower rate with the songwriter or the owner of the composition rights, but in practice the latter is only likely to agree if the artist is particularly well known and is likely to generate a very high rate of sales. The CRB confirmed in January 2018 that songwriters and music publishers' royalties from on-demand subscription services would increase during the five-year term between 2018 and 2022 to 15.1 per cent. of revenue, an increase of up to 43.8 per cent. on the revenues prior to 2018.

As well as mechanical rights, there are also performance and synchronisation rights that accrue to the songwriter/publisher for the use of music in radio, playing in public areas, streaming (performance royalties) and movies, TV shows, commercials, music videos and gaming etc. (synchronisation royalties). Songwriters sign with a performance rights organisation who collects royalties from radio stations, bars, restaurants and other venues where the music is used. In the US, most artists sign with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) or Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI). In the UK, the equivalent organisation is the PRS for Music.

With regard to digital platforms like iTunes, in most markets the platform pays the collection societies for the publishing element of each sale and also to the record company for the recording artist's share. In markets such as USA, Mexico and India, the digital platform pays the record company and the record company then pays the publisher for their share of the sale. Streaming services like Spotify are responsible for making payments to the songwriter/publishing company and the artist.

Given the complexity involved in managing music publishing rights, it is not practical for artists to collect all the revenue due to them directly. They will, therefore, usually engage a music publishing company to administer their rights for them. In many cases, where rights are sold, songwriters have decided to monetise their rights and will sell them for a one-off payment.

The Directors believe that of the money spent by consumers on music consumption, around 10 per cent. is received by the publisher (which is then shared with the songwriter). Approximately 60 per cent. is received by the record label (which is then shared with the artist) and 30 per cent. is received by either the music platform, ticket seller, promotor or collection agent depending upon how the music is consumed.

Market activity

Recent rights deals have demonstrated that there is high demand for music publishing and songwriters' rights. Recent transactions include:

Roundhill acquisition of the Carlin America publishing catalogue (January 2018)

Roundhill reportedly raised approximately US$175 million in equity financing from institutional investors and around US$75 million in debt from SunTrust to fund the acquisition of the Carlin America publishing catalogue for US$245 million. Carlin America's artists include Elvis Presley, AC/DC, Artie Resnick, Bobby Darin, Faron Young, Hank Ballard, Rudy Clark, Fats Domino and Billie Holiday.

2. Primary Wave acquisition of a share of Bob Marley's music publishing catalogue (January 2018)

Primary Wave, backed by institutional investors including BlackRock, acquired an 80 per cent. share of two publishing catalogues: Bob Marley's songs and Blue Mountain Music, including songs from Marley, Toots and the Maytals, Free, U2 and the Waterboys, from Island Record's founder Chris Blackwell for US$50 million.

3. Concord Bicycle Music acquisition of Imagem music publishing catalogue (June 2017)

Concord Bicycle Music acquired the Imagem music publishing catalogue which included the Rodgers & Hammerstein and Boosey & Hawkes music catalogues and publishing rights for pop songs performed by artists such as Kaiser Chiefs, Justin Timberlake, Wynton Marsalis, Phil Collins, Genesis, The Temper Trap, Vampire Weekend, M.I.A. and Daft Punk. Imagem was acquired from Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP for a reported US$600 million.

4. Kobalt Capital acquisition of Songs Music Publishing's catalogue (December 2017)

Kobalt Capital acquired Songs Music Publishing's catalogue which included Lorde's 'Royals', The Weeknd's 'Can't Feel My Face', 'The Hills' and 'Starboy', and Mark Ronson's 'Uptown Funk'. Kobalt Capital also now represents Diplo and Major Lazer. The acquisition was for a reported US$150 million.

5. Universal Music acquisition of Stiff Records' publishing catalogue (December 2017)

Universal's publishing arm acquired the rights to songs owned by Stiff Records, as well as the labels ZTT and Perfect Songs, from Trevor Horn, the producer and former member of 'Video Killed the Radio Star' band The Buggles. Stiff Records was the UK independent label behind acts including Elvis Costello and Madness.

6. Hipgnosis Song Funds £202 million equity fundraising

Hipgnosis Song Funds Limited listed on the London Stock Exchange raising approximately £202 million and offering exposure to songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, which the Directors believe demonstrates the growing interest in the acquisition of music rights.

Market opportunity

IFPI released its Global Music Report 2018 in April 2018 and reported that the global recorded music market grew by 8.1 per cent. in 2017, its third consecutive year of growth since IFPI began tracking the market in 1997. Total revenues for 2017 were US$17.3 billion.

According to IFPI, streaming remains the main driver of recovering revenues and, for the first time, has become the single largest revenue source with 176 million users of paid streaming services contributing to year-on-year streaming growth of 41.1 per cent. Streaming now accounts for 38.4 per cent. of total recorded music revenue globally and its growth has more than offset a 5.4 per cent. decline in physical revenue and a 20.5 per cent. decline in download revenue. Total digital income last year accounted for more than half of all revenue (54 per cent.) for the first time.

According to the British Phonographic Industry's All About The Music 2018 report, music consumption in the UK in terms of album equivalent sales increased by 9.5 per cent. in 2017 to 135.1 million. Growth was solely driven by a 51.5 per cent. increase in the number of tracks streamed on dedicated audio services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Unlimited and Deezer. Track equivalent albums (singles sold divided by 10), physical albums and digital albums all fell by 24.2 per cent., 9.5 per cent. and 23.4 per cent. respectively. Recorded music revenues in the UK rose by 10.6 per cent. in 2017. The report noted that UK record labels had seen the highest annual growth since 1995. Overall, revenues in the UK were almost £840 million, approaching the level last seen in 2010. Revenues from streaming rose by 41.1 per cent.

Total global recorded music revenues were US$17.3 billion in 2017 up from US$16.0 billion in 2016. Revenues were split as follows:

Digital 54 per cent.

Physical 30 per cent.

Performance rights 14 per cent.

Synchronisation 2 per cent.

The initial wave of technological change in the 1990s resulted in a sharp fall in music revenues as people were able to access music for free through the internet. In 1998, consumers spent 7.6 per cent. of their total entertainment spend on music, but in 2015, this figure was only 4.2 per cent. According to Nielsen, 93 per cent. of consumers regularly listen to music in the US, however YouTube estimates only 20 per cent. of consumers currently pay for it. In 2015, the average spend on music per person per annum in developed markets was US$15.00 and US$1.00 in emerging markets. However, there is evidence that the second wave of technological change involving smartphones, smart speakers and streaming will result in rapid growth in music revenues over the next few years. Indeed, Goldman Sachs expects global recorded music revenues to reach US$41 billion by 2030 with subscription streaming accounting for over 68 per cent. at US$28 billion (US$34 billion including ad-funded streaming revenues).

The growth of streaming has been impressive over the last couple of years. In the first half of 2016, US consumers streamed 630 million songs per day, a year-on-year increase of 97 per cent. There are now approximately 57 streaming platforms in the US and approximately 400 globally. Recent figures suggest Amazon has around 16 million subscribers through its Amazon Prime Music and Music Unlimited services, Spotify has around 75 million, Apple Music has approximately 40 million, Deezer about 6 million and Pandora around 6 million subscribers (all figures rounded to the nearest million). It is estimated that streaming revenues grew from US$0.4 billion in 2010 to US$6.6 billion in 2017. Streaming is most popular with millennials and 4 out of 10 of the most downloaded apps amongst this age group in 2016 were music apps. In 2016 Spotify estimated 72 per cent. of its US listeners were millennials and millennials spend more money than the average consumer on music streaming which means that music is core to most new technology hardware offerings as manufacturers seek to attract this crucial age group. The Directors believe that all of this bodes well for the music industry, including music publishers.

The Recording Industry Association of America ("RIAA") released its full-year figures for the US recorded music industry in May 2018. They showed that there was a 17 per cent. year-on-year rise in recorded-music retail revenues in 2017 from US$7.5 billion in 2016 to US$8.7 billion in 2017. This growth was driven by paid subscription revenues, which increased by 63 per cent. to US$4.0 billion in 2017 and accounted for 47 per cent. of recorded music revenues in the US during the year. Revenues from ad-supported on-demand streaming services increased by 35 per cent. to US$659 million in 2017 with approximately 300 billion songs streamed by users.

Streaming has three sub-categories: subscription services (e.g. paid versions of Spotify, Tidal, Amazon and Apple Music), digital and customised radio (e.g. Pandora, Sirius XM and other internet radio providers) and ad-supported on-demand streaming services (e.g. Spotify, Vevo, YouTube and Sound Cloud). In 2017, US revenues for each of these were as follows:

Subscription servicesUS$4 million

Digital and customised radioUS$914 million

Ad-supported on-demandUS$659 million

Although ad-supported on-demand streaming is the smallest category in the US, it is proving to be very popular in territories such as China, allowing the monetisation of music in areas of the world where previously this was not typically the case. It is expected that the availability of ad-supported on-demand streaming will result in dramatic growth for streaming services in emerging markets. China is expected to be one of the fastest growing streaming markets over the next decade as ownership of smart phones and smart speakers continues to rise. In 2015, the ad-supported on-demand streaming market totalled US$1.5 billion and this is likely to rise to over US$7 billion by 2030. To put these figures in context, the global advertising spend in 2018 is expected to reach US$572 billion with radio accounting for US$32.6 billion of this.

The growth of streaming is closely linked to the increase in the number of smartphone users, but in 2015 only 2 per cent. of smartphone users were subscribed to a paid streaming service. Goldman Sachs estimates that 9 per cent. of smartphone users will be using a streaming service by 2030. The advent of free streaming has resulted in a sharp drop in piracy and it is estimated that the proportion of internet users accessing unlicensed music services from desktop-based devices fell globally from 30 per cent. to 20 per cent. between 2012 and 2015. This trend is expected to continue. Growth may also be stimulated by the adoption and increased penetration of certain technologies such as internet-connected cars, the availability of 5G mobile services and voice-activated devices.

The Directors believe that the growth of streaming is extremely good news for owners of back catalogues and has revitalised the long tail of music through the creation and distribution of playlists on online music stores and streaming services. Playlists allow users to discover new artists, both nascent artists or established artists who are new to the user, and can increase the revenues available to owners who might otherwise have found that following their initial release their song stopped generating revenues as time went on. The lower price point from streaming services compared with purchasing a back catalogue in physical or digital format is also helping to revitalise this music. The average Walmart store in the US sells 21,000 tracks, but over 30 million tracks are available on each of Apple Music and Spotify. Tracks recorded before 2015 accounted for 55.3 per cent. of all music streaming in the UK in 2017 with 300 tracks from this period having been played over 10 million times across the course of the year, which illustrates the revitalisation of the back catalogue. In addition, catalogue songs (those released more than 18 months ago) accounted for 70 per cent. of all streaming volumes in 2015, but only represented 50 per cent. of physical album sales and downloads. The Directors expect that this trend will be very favourable to the Company as it builds its music rights catalogue.

The impact of streaming is expected to positively impact music publishing revenues, which Goldman Sachs believes will rise from US$5.4 billion in 2015 to US$9.3 billion in 2030. Again, the Directors anticipate that this trend will be beneficial to OMIP as it acquires its music rights catalogue.

Competitors

With regard to the acquisition of music rights, the Directors believe there are a number of parties who are active in the acquisition of music rights, who fall into three broad categories based on a typical acquisition size:

"Small-scale" competitors including independent publishers and operators such as Bucks Music Group, Chelsea Music Publishing, Mojo Music & Media, Notting Hill Music and Silva Screen Records;

"Medium-scale" competitors including DownTown Music Publishing, Music Sales Group and Hipgnosis; and

"Large-scale" competitors including BMG, Concord Bicycle Music, Kobalt Capital, Round Hill, Sony Music, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group.

Use of proceeds

OMIP intends that the net proceeds from the Placing, the Subscription and the issue of the Loan Notes will be used to acquire music publishing rights, artist recordings and songwriters' rights. The Company may look to raise further equity capital in the future in order to enable it to undertake additional acquisitions once the proceeds of this fundraise have been deployed.

The acquisition pipeline

The Company is considering a number of potential music IP rights acquisitions, including those that have been introduced by Ninelives. The Directors will adopt a strict criteria in considering acquisitions, in particular that acquisitions will be of music rights with an established historical revenue stream and typically not music written in the last five years. The Directors will, where appropriate, look to acquire music rights that have opportunities to further enhance revenues from exploitation of the rights and/or opportunities from synchronisation usage.

With effect from Admission, the Company is expected to be in a position to make offers to acquire music publishing rights and/or songwriters' rights and the focus of the management team will be on completing a number of acquisitions in the coming year subject to satisfactory due diligence. It should be noted that acquisitions are expected to be made in the US as well as the UK and that this would give rise to additional US Dollar income streams in the future.

Whilst the Company is in discussions regarding a number of potential acquisitions, there is no guarantee that any of these potential acquisitions will be successfully concluded by the Company.

Current trading and prospects

The Company announced its interim results for the period ended 30 April 2018 on 26 July 2018 which provides an update on trading for that period.

The Placing and Subscription

The Company proposes to raise a minimum of £1.9 million by way of a non-pre-emptive equity Placing and Subscription, and up to £6 million through the issue of Loan Notes, to purchase music rights. The placing price of 6 pence per New Ordinary Share represents a premium of 140 per cent. to 2.5 pence per Ordinary Share, being the price at which Lord Michael Grade and Ivan Dunleavy first invested in the Company in December 2017, and a discount of approximately 42.2 per cent. to the closing price of 10.375 pence on 30 August 2018, being the last practicable trading day prior to the release of this announcement.

As part of the Company's market sounding exercise, the Company received an indication of interest from BGF that they would invest £600,000 (gross) as part of the Subscription. The Company has also conditionally agreed to grant options to BGF and details of these options are described below. An offer to grant options with the same conditions for exercise, downround protection and adjustment criteria as the options to be granted to BGF has been made by the Company in respect of an indication of interest received from a cornerstone investor. It is intended that the options will be granted to the cornerstone investor at Admission if the indication is confirmed.

Lord Michael Grade and Ivan Dunleavy have each indicated an intention to invest £37,500 in the Subscription.

Placing

The Placing Shares will be placed with existing and new investors by Panmure Gordon, acting as agent for the Company, in accordance with the terms of the Placing Agreement. The exact number of Placing Shares to be placed will be determined by the Company and Panmure Gordon at the close of the Bookbuild and announced by the Company shortly thereafter.

The Placing Agreement contains warranties from the Company in favour of Panmure Gordon in relation to (amongst other things) the Company and its business. In addition, the Company has agreed to indemnify Panmure Gordon in relation to certain liabilities they may incur in undertaking the Placing. Panmure Gordon has the right to terminate the Placing Agreement in certain circumstances prior to Admission. In particular, Panmure Gordon may terminate in the event that there has been a breach of any of the warranties or for force majeure. The Placing will not be underwritten.

The Placing is conditional upon, amongst other things, the Placing Agreement having become unconditional in all respects, shareholder approval to issue the Placing Shares being granted at the EGM and Admission. Pursuant to the terms of the Placing Agreement, Panmure Gordon has agreed to use reasonable endeavours to procure Placees for the Placing Shares.

The Placing will be effected by way of the Bookbuild to be managed by Panmure Gordon and will be conducted in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in Appendix II of this announcement. The Bookbuild will commence with immediate effect and the book is expected to close no later than 4.30 p.m. BST today, 31 August 2018, but Panmure Gordon reserves the right to close the book earlier or later, without further notice. The Company has received non-binding indications of interest from potential institutional investors for the Placing during a pre-marketing process.

Subscription

The Subscription Shares will be issued to the Subscribers, at the Subscription Price, by the Company pursuant to the Subscription Agreements. The Subscription is conditional upon shareholder approval to issue the Subscription Shares being granted at the EGM and Admission. The exact number of Subscription Shares to be placed will be determined by the Company and Panmure Gordon at the close of the Bookbuild and announced by the Company shortly thereafter.

New debt facilities

On 30 August 2018, BGF entered into the BGF Subscription Agreement in relation to the Loan Notes. Under the terms of the BGF Subscription Agreement BGF has conditionally agreed to subscribe for an initial tranche of £1.9 million Loan Notes ("Tranche 1"), before costs. Tranche 1 is conditional on, amongst other things, Admission and will be draw down immediately on satisfaction of these conditions. The same day, the Company executed the Loan Note Instrument creating up to £1,900,000 in unsecured fixed rate loan notes.

Pursuant to the terms of the BGF Subscription Agreement, for a period of 24 months from 30 August 2018 the Company shall have the option to draw down an additional two tranches of Loan Notes - a second tranche of £2.325 million ("Tranche 2") and a final tranche of £1.775 million ("Tranche 3"), before costs - subject to certain conditions being satisfied, including the granting of approval to the draw down by BGF's internal investment committee and the repetition of warranties by the Company. Transaction fees will be payable on the drawdown of each of the Tranches. The funds raised through the issue of the Loan Notes will be used to part fund the Company's music rights acquisitions.

The Loan Notes will accrue interest at a fixed rate of 7 per cent. per annum from the date of issue, which in relation to Tranche 1 shall be paid in cash quarterly commencing on 2 September 2019. The relevant dates for Tranche 2 and Tranche 3 will be confirmed if and when the relevant Loan Notes are issued. The Loan Notes issued in Tranche 1 shall be redeemed in four equal tranches that will be due bi-annually from 31 December 2023. The Loan Notes issued in Tranches 2 and 3 shall also be redeemed in four equal tranches which will be due bi-annually commencing on the fifth anniversary of the date of issue. The Company has the option for early redemption of the Loan Notes, subject to a minimum redemption payment. The Loan Notes issued in Tranche 1 will become repayable, along with an early repayment fee, in the event that the Company has not acquired a music catalogue within 12 months of Admission.

Under the terms of the BGF Subscription Agreement, BGF shall have the right to appoint an independent non-executive director to the Board for so long it holds either Loan Notes or 15 per cent. or more of the issued share capital of the Company. In addition, BGF has certain consent rights in relation to actions taken by the Company. Customary representations, undertaking and events of default are set out in the BGF Subscription Agreement.

Pursuant to the terms of the BGF Subscription Agreement, upon the subscription by BGF to each of Tranches 1, 2 and 3 the Company has agreed to simultaneously grant options over Ordinary Shares to BGF. The Company shall enter into the BGF Option Agreement immediately following Admission, at which time the BGF Options shall be granted. Further details of the BGF Option Agreement are set out below. Similar option agreements will be entered upon the drawdown of Tranches 2 and 3.

Option Agreements

BGF Option Agreement

The Company shall enter into the BGF Option Agreement with BGF immediately following Admission. Pursuant to the BGF Option Agreement, BGF shall have the right to subscribe for up to £1,250,000 of Ordinary Shares exercisable in whole or in part at a subscription price equal to the Placing Price per Ordinary Share. The BGF Options can be exercised at any time from Admission until the seventh anniversary of the creation of the BGF Options.

The BGF Options have downround protection and in the event that the Company issues Ordinary Shares at a price less than 6 pence within 24 months of Admission, the exercise price of the BGF Options shall be adjusted in accordance with the terms of the BGF Option Agreement. In addition, the option will be adjusted in certain circumstances, including where the company conducts a share split or share consolidation. Upon the exercise of the BGF Options in accordance with the BGF Option Agreement, BGF shall be issued with Ordinary Shares.

The options to be granted to BGF on the subscription for Tranches 2 and 3, pursuant to the BGF Subscription Agreement, shall be on identical terms to the BGF Option Agreement, subject to any necessary adjustments due to the later date of issue of those options.

Cornerstone Investor

An offer to grant options with the same conditions for exercise, downround protection and adjustment criteria as the options to be granted to BGF has been made by the Company in respect of an indication of interest received from a cornerstone investor. It is intended that the options will be granted to the cornerstone investor at Admission if the indication is confirmed.

Risks and uncertainties

Investors should consider carefully the following potential risks and uncertainties and other information in this Announcement before they decide to invest. An investment in the Ordinary Shares involves risk and investors may lose part or all of their investment. All the information contained in this Announcement should be considered in the light of the risk factors set out below. This list is not comprehensive, but will provide investors with the main risks involved in investing.

The main risk factors considered by the Directors to be relevant when considering an investment in the Company are shown below.

Risks relating to operating history, past performance and future performance

Past performance and historical information is not an indication of future performance. The Company's actual performance could differ materially from projections. The Company is operating in a competitive industry where the commercial risks are high. The Company is looking to expand significantly through acquisition. Consequently, evaluation of the Company's prospects must be considered in the light of the risks, expenses and difficulties frequently encountered by companies pursuing an acquisition strategy.

Risk relating to income

As a result of the move from download to streaming, the existing business suffered a fall in revenues and profits in 2016. It experienced a recovery in 2017. The Company remains a small entity within the global music market and its revenues may be disproportionately affected by any adverse market or wider economic conditions. Acquisitions will be made based on historical reported income for the assets that are being purchased. However, there is no guarantee that this income stream will continue in the future at the same level, or at all.

Risks relating to the music industry

The music industry experienced a sharp decline in revenues and profitability over a number of years and has recently seen a recovery. Although the Directors believe that the recovery will continue, driven by the increasing popularity of streaming, there is no guarantee that this will continue.

Future funding requirements

Once the proceeds of the Placing and Subscription have been deployed, the Company will likely look to raise further equity capital to make acquisitions of additional music rights.

There is no certainty that it will be possible for the Company to raise addition equity capital at all or on acceptable terms. In addition, the terms of any such financing may be dilutive to, or otherwise adversely affect, Shareholders.

Currency risk

Some of the Company's revenues are generated in jurisdictions outside of the UK in currencies other than Pounds Sterling. The Company reports its financial information in Pounds Sterling, with any revenues generated in other currencies being subject to foreign currency exchange risks due to exchange rate movements, which may affect the Company's transaction costs and the translation of its results.

Brexit risk

On 23 June 2016, the UK held a referendum on its continued membership of the European Union, which resulted in a vote for the UK to exit the European Union. There are significant uncertainties as to the terms of such an exit and the timeframe for doing so in the case that a transition period is agreed with the other members of the European Union. There are also significant uncertainties as to the current and future fiscal, monetary and regulatory landscape in the UK, including but not limited to the regulation of the financial services industry and questions over how, when and to what extent the exit will have an impact more generally on the economy of the UK and the growth of various industries, levels of investor activity and confidence in market performance.

General risks

An investment in the Company is only suitable for investors capable of evaluating the risks and merits of such investment and who have sufficient resources to bear any loss which may result from the investment. A prospective investor should consider with care whether an investment in the Company is suitable for them in the light of their personal circumstances and the financial resources available to the potential investor.

Investment in the Company should not be regarded as short-term in nature. There can be no guarantee that there will be any appreciation in any investment in the Company. Investors may not get back the full amount initially invested.

The price of the Ordinary Shares and the income derived from them can go down as well as up. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to the future.

Changes in economic conditions including, for example, interest rates, rates of inflation, industry conditions, competition, political and diplomatic events and trends, tax laws and other factors can substantially and adversely affect equity investments and the Group's prospects. Before making any investment decision, prospective investors are strongly advised to consult an independent adviser authorised under FSMA who specialises in advising upon investments.

Market Abuse Regulation

This Announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596 of 2014 ("MAR"). In addition, market soundings (as defined in MAR) were taken in respect of the Placing with the result that certain persons became aware of inside information (as defined in MAR), as permitted by MAR. This inside information is set out in this Announcement. Therefore, those persons that received inside information in a market sounding are no longer in possession of such inside information relating to the Company and its securities.

Circular and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

The Company expects to publish a Circular in connection with the Placing and Subscription, which will contain a notice convening an EGM in order to approve the matters necessary to implement these actions, in due course. A copy of the Circular will be made available on the Company's website at http://omip.co.uk/investor-relations/.

The EGM is expected to be convened for 11.00 a.m. on 19 September 2018 and will take place at the offices of the Company's solicitors, Reed Smith LLP at The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2RS. The actions that Shareholders should take to vote on the Resolutions will be set out in the Circular, along with the recommendation of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Expected timetable

Anticipated date of posting the Circular 3 September 2018 Last time and date for receipt of Forms of Proxy and CREST Proxy Instructions 11.00 a.m. on 17 September 2018 EGM 11.00 a.m. on 19 September 2018 Admission and dealings in the New Ordinary Shares expected to commence on AIM 8.00 a.m. on 25 September 2018 Where applicable, expected date for CREST accounts to be credited for New Ordinary Shares in uncertificated form 25 September 2018 Where applicable, expected date for despatch of definitive share certificates in respect of New Ordinary Shares in certificated form By 2 October 2018

Settlement and dealings

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM.

Settlement for the New Ordinary Shares and Admission is expected to take place on or before 8.00 a.m. on 25 September 2018. The Placing and Subscription are conditional upon, amongst other things, Admission becoming effective and the Placing Agreement not being terminated in accordance with its terms.

Definitions

The following definitions apply in this Appendix to this Announcement, and as the context shall admit, in the Announcement:

Admission admission of the New Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM becoming effective in accordance with the AIM Rules AIM AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange AIM Rules the AIM Rules for Companies published by the London Stock Exchange Announcement this announcement, including this appendix and the terms and conditions set out herein B2B business-to-business B2C business-to-consumer BGF BGF Investments LP or BGF Investment Management Limited as the case may be BGF Option Agreement an option agreement to be entered into between the Company and BGF immediately following Admission, pursuant to which BGF will be granted options to subscribe for up to £1,250,000 Ordinary Shares BGF Options options granted to BGF pursuant to the terms of the BGF Option Agreement BGF Subscription Agreement the subscription agreement entered into by the Company and BGF on 30 August 2018, pursuant to which BGF conditionally agrees to subscribe for the Loan Notes Board the board of directors of the Company Bookbuild the bookbuild process to be conducted by Panmure Gordon to arrange participation by Placees in the Placing BST British Summer Time Cairn Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, a limited liability partnership registered in England and Wales under number OC351689 whose registered office is at Cheyne House Crown Court, 62-63 Cheapside, London, England, EC2V 6AX and who, at the date of this Announcement is appointed as the nominated adviser to the Company Company One Media IP Group plc, a company registered in England and Wales under number 05799897 whose registered office is at 623 East Props Building, Pinewood Studios Pinewood Road, Iver Heath, Bucks, SL0 0NH CRB the US Copyright Royalty Board CREST the computerised settlement system to facilitate transfer of the title to an interest in securities in uncertificated form operated by Euroclear UK & Ireland Directors the directors of the Company EEA European Economic Area EGM the extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders at 11.00 a.m. on 19 September 2018 Euroclear UK & Ireland Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited FCA the Financial Conduct Authority Form of Confirmation the form of confirmation or contract note made between Panmure Gordon and the Placees which incorporate by reference the terms and conditions of the Placing contained in this Announcement FSMA the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 Group the Company and its subsidiary undertakings (and "Group" shall be construed accordingly) Loan Note Instrument the loan note instrument to be executed by the Company creating Tranche 1 Loan Notes the up to £6 million unsecured fixed rate loan notes to be created by the Company London Stock Exchange London Stock Exchange plc MAR the EU Market Abuse Regulation (2014/596/EU) New Ordinary Shares the Placing Shares and the Subscription Shares Ninelives Ninelives Capital Limited, a company incorporated in England with company number 10146294 and having its registered office at C/O Ojk Ltd, 180 Great Portland Street, London, England, W1W 5QZ NPS Net Publisher's Share of revenue Ordinary Shares ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each in the capital of the Company Panmure Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited, a company registered in England and Wales under number 04915201 whose registered office is at One New Change, London, EC4M 9AF and who at the date of this Announcement is appointed as broker to the Company Placees persons who agree, by making an oral and legally binding offer, to subscribe for Placing Shares at the Placing Price Placing the conditional placing of the Placing Shares by Panmure Gordon on behalf of the Company at the Placing Price, in accordance with the Placing Agreement Placing Agreement the agreement between the Company and Panmure Gordon relating to the Placing Placing Price 6 pence per Placing Share Placing Shares the new Ordinary Shares which are to be issued pursuant to the Placing, conditional, inter alia, on the passing of the Resolutions Resolutions the resolutions required to be passed by the Shareholders at the EGM to grant authority to, among other things, issue the New Ordinary Shares and the Ordinary Shares underlying the Loan Notes and the Options Shareholders holders of the Company's shares from time to time Subscribers persons who agree, by entering into a Subscription Agreement, to subscribe for Subscription Shares at the Subscription Price Subscription the conditional subscription for the Subscription Shares, to be issued at the Subscription Price, in accordance with the Subscription Agreements Subscription Agreement the agreements between the Company and each of the Subscribers relating to the Subscription Subscription Price means 6 pence per Subscription Share Subscription Shares the new Ordinary Shares which are to be issued pursuant to the Subscription, conditional, inter alia, on the passing of the Resolutions TCAT Technical Copyright Analysis Tool Tranche each of Tranche 1, Tranche 2 and Tranche 3 or any of them, as the context requires Tranche 1 the initial tranche of £1,900,000 of Loan Notes being subscribed for by BGF at Admission, subject to certain conditions, pursuant to the BGF Subscription Agreement Tranche 2 the second tranche of £2,325,000 of Loan Notes conditionally subscribed for by BGF Tranche 3 the final tranche of £1,775,000 of the Loan Notes conditionally subscribed for by BGF UK or United Kingdom the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland US or United States the United States of America

