Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V. YEAR END RESULTS 2017/18

Date: 31 August 2018

Release: Before opening of Euronext

Please open the following link to read the full report:





Full press release (http://hugin.info/133644/R/2213376/863365.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Eurocommercial Properties N.V. via Globenewswire

