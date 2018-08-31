sprite-preloader
31.08.2018 | 08:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

KBC Groep: KBC Group: The 1H2018 half-year report of KBC Bank is available on kbc.com

KBC Bank - Regulated information - 31 August 2018, before trading hours

The 1H2018 half-year report of KBC Bank, a subsidiary of KBC Group, is available on www.kbc.com > investor relations > information on KBC Bank > annual and interim reports.

Information on KBC Group, KBC Bank's parent company, is also available on www.kbc.com.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: KBC Groep via Globenewswire

