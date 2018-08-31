Micro Systemation (MSAB): Changes in the number of shares and share capital

At the beginning of August 2018, the total number of shares in Micro Systemation AB (Publ) ("MSAB") was 19,112,000, of which 1,000,000 were A-shares, 17,490,000 were B-shares, and 622,000 were C-shares. Share capital was SEK 3,822,400.

At the Annual General Meeting on May 6 2015, a long-term incentive program was approved, which has been partly exercised during the month of August 2018. Stock options have been converted into 45,000 B-shares, meaning an increase of share capital of 9,000 SEK.

At the end of August 2018, the total number of shares is 19,157,00, of which 1,000,000 are A-shares, 17,535,000 are B-shares, and 622,000 are C-shares. Share capital was SEK 3,831,400.

Contact:

CFO

Henrik Bergentoft

+46 8 739 02 70

henrik.bergentoft@msab.com

This information is information that Micro Systemation AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:00 CEST on August 31, 2018.

MSAB in brief

MSAB is a world leader in mobile forensics technology with the aim of extracting and analyzing data from confiscated mobile devices, mainly mobile phones. The company has its own sales offices and sales representatives in Europe, North America, South America, China, Australia, Singapore and Russia, and together with a number of distributors covers most of the world. The company's proprietary products have become a de facto standard in the field and are used for securing evidence in over 100 countries. The products are complemented by a wide range of training courses, with the opportunity to become certified in a forensically sound method of extracting data from mobile devices. Customers are primarily authorities involved in performing criminal investigations, and include police, military and customs. MSAB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker symbol: MSAB B.

Attachment