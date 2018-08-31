GG Amager Strandvej Holding ApS: Interim Report First half-year of 2018

Nasdaq First North, Copenhagen, Bond Market

Ticker: GG Amager Strandvej 1. Lien; ISIN: DK0030405774

Ticker: GG Amager Strandvej 2. Lien; ISIN: DK0030405857

For release: 31 August 2018

Interim Report

First half-year of 2018

The earnings (loss) and financial position of the Company follow the expected budget and we are on track.

Construction and further development of the projects in the Company's subsidiary is progressing and is expected to commence in Q4 2018.

The Annual Report 2019 will be published in March 2019.

Please see enclosed Interim Report for First half-year of 2018. The interim report has not subject to audit or review.

GG Amager Strandvej Holding ApS, a private limited liability company organized under the laws of Denmark under registration number 38 39 88 30, having its registered office at c/o Gefion Group A/S, Østergade 1, 2nd floor, 1100 Copenhagen K, Denmark. The purpose of the Issuer is purchase, sale and investments in real estate or real estate companies and related activities.

Further information may be found at the Company's website: www.gefiongroup.com

Company contact details:

Thomas W. Færch, CEO

Tel: +45 20 20 19 41

twf@gefiongroup.com

www.gefiongroup.com

Certified Advisor:

Pareto Securities AS, Copenhagen Branch

Sankt Annæ Plads 13

DK-1250 Copenhagen K

+43 1 740 408045

Attachment