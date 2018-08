BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis releases Germany's retail sales data. Economists forecast sales to climb 1.3 percent on year in July, slower than the 3 percent increase in June.



Ahead of the data, the euro advanced against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 129.67 against the yen, 1.1684 against the greenback, 0.8972 against the pound and 1.1310 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX