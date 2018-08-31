

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to drift lower Friday as investors fret about a deepening U.S.-China trade dispute and look forward to progress in NAFTA talks ahead of Friday deadline to overhaul the agreement.



The dollar edged up against its peers after U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly said he would move ahead with a plan to impose tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports as early as next week.



Trump also threatened to pull out from the World Trade Organization and called European trade policies 'almost as bad as China,' raising fresh worries over trade friction.



The cautious mood resulted in a big sell-off in emerging market currencies, with Argentina's peso, Brazilian real, the Turkish lira and Indonesian rupiah all tumbling overnight.



Asian stock markets fell broadly, although the downside remained limited after China's official manufacturing PMI came in higher than expected in August.



The manufacturing PMI stood at 51.3 in the month, beating forecasts for a score of 51.0 and up from 51.2 in July. The non-manufacturing PMI came in at 54.2 - exceeding expectations for 53.7 and up from 54.0 in the previous month.



Elsewhere, Japan's industrial output dropped marginally in July and the unemployment rate rose marginally from a month earlier, while the annual core consumer inflation held steady in the month.



Flash inflation and unemployment figures from euro area as well as retail sales data from Germany are due later today, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



Oil slipped slightly in Asian trade after closing above $70 a barrel for the first time in a month yesterday amid growing evidence of disruptions to crude supply from Iran and Venezuela.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell to snap a four-day winning streak. The Dow dropped half a percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 declined 0.4 percent.



European markets ended Thursday's session firmly in negative territory as Brexit fears and concerns about slowing Chinese growth overshadowed signs of progress in NAFTA talks.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.3 percent. The German DAX dropped half a percent and France's CAC 40 shed 0.4 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.6 percent.



