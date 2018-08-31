Today, on 31 August 2018, Ceratiidae III AB published a press release with information about a public offer to the shareholders in Insplanet AB. The current rules of First North Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Insplanet AB (IPL, ISIN code SE0001718032, order book ID 034625) will be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Linn Ejderhamn or Caroline Sjölund, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00 Nasdaq Stockholm AB