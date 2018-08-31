

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's economic growth improved in the three months ended June, after easing in the previous quarter, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Friday.



Gross domestic product advanced 3.7 percent year-over-year in the second quarter, faster than the 3.3 percent rise in the previous quarter.



During the fourth quarter of 2017, the rate of expansion was 4.8 percent.



The seasonally and working-day-adjusted GDP also grew by 3.7 percent compared with the corresponding period last year.



For the sixth quarter in a row, the main contributor to economic growth was the growth of value added in construction. It was followed by increasingly stronger manufacturing with the largest contribution in three years.



On a quarterly basis, the seasonally and working-day-adjusted GDP expanded 1.4 percent in the June quarter.



