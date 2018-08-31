Jays Group AB: Jays introduces sweatproof m-Six Wireless for people in motion

General press release

Swedish audio developer Jays Group AB (publ) introduces its first sweatproof earphones with integrated controls, mic and battery. m-Six Wireless are a result of a development sprung from the question how to eliminate the sense of hardware between user and music.

m-Six Wireless earphones are constructed from a performance perspective, using the ear concha space to fit the battery, electronics and controls directly into the actual earpieces. The left earphone is filled with a state-of-the-art, high-performance Varta battery while the right earphone contains all the electronics, controls, charging interface, LED and dual microphone system while allowing the required space for Jays custom LDS antenna.

The fast charge battery feature will give over 1-hour playtime in 15 minutes and up to 4.5 hours of playtime in just 45 minutes flat.

m-Six Wireless are designed as an impression of your ear with flexible ear hooks and an adjustable neck-tie for a feather-like, hardware-free feeling.

Some of the details and functions of m-Six Wireless:

Sweatproof

Integrated controls

Flexible ear hook

6mm speakers

5 hours battery life

Fast charge

2x microphone system

Adjustable neck tie

m-Six Wireless are currently in pre-production and are expected to ship by September 2018. Pre-order at www.jaysheadphones.com is now available. m-Six Wireless colors: black, moss green, dusty pink and sand.

m-Six Wireless MSRP

SEK 999

USD 99

EUR 99

GBP 99

Product url

https://www.jaysheadphones.com/products/m-six-wireless



For further information, please contact:

Henrik Andersson, CEO

Mobile: +46 761 99 35 55

Email: henrik@jaysheadphones.com

Jays Group AB (publ) is noted at Nasdaq OMX First North. Certified Adviser is Mangold Fondkommission AB.