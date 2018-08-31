Jays Group AB: Jays introduces sweatproof m-Six Wireless for people in motion

Swedish audio developer Jays Group AB (publ) introduces its first sweatproof earphones with integrated controls, mic and battery. m-Six Wireless are a result of a development sprung from the question how to eliminate the sense of hardware between user and music.
m-Six Wireless earphones are constructed from a performance perspective, using the ear concha space to fit the battery, electronics and controls directly into the actual earpieces. The left earphone is filled with a state-of-the-art, high-performance Varta battery while the right earphone contains all the electronics, controls, charging interface, LED and dual microphone system while allowing the required space for Jays custom LDS antenna.
The fast charge battery feature will give over 1-hour playtime in 15 minutes and up to 4.5 hours of playtime in just 45 minutes flat.
m-Six Wireless are designed as an impression of your ear with flexible ear hooks and an adjustable neck-tie for a feather-like, hardware-free feeling.
Some of the details and functions of m-Six Wireless:
- Sweatproof
- Integrated controls
- Flexible ear hook
- 6mm speakers
- 5 hours battery life
- Fast charge
- 2x microphone system
- Adjustable neck tie
m-Six Wireless are currently in pre-production and are expected to ship by September 2018. Pre-order at www.jaysheadphones.com is now available. m-Six Wireless colors: black, moss green, dusty pink and sand.
m-Six Wireless MSRP
SEK 999
USD 99
EUR 99
GBP 99
Product url
https://www.jaysheadphones.com/products/m-six-wireless
For further information, please contact:
Henrik Andersson, CEO
Mobile: +46 761 99 35 55
Email: henrik@jaysheadphones.com
Jays Group AB (publ) is noted at Nasdaq OMX First North. Certified Adviser is Mangold Fondkommission AB.