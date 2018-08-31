

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE (dpa-AFX) - Sage Group plc (SGE.L) announces that its board and and chief executive Stephen Kelly have come to an agreement, that he has stepped down as a director and CEO. Meanwhile, he will remain available to the group until he leaves on May 31, 2019.



Sage Group noted that its board has initiated a process to find a new CEO. The company said it has named its financial chief Steve Hare to the additional post of Chief Operating Officer on an interim basis. In his position as CFO and interim COO, Steve Hare will have full executive authority to run the business until the appointment of the new CEO.



In addition, the company said it continues to trade in line with previous full year guidance of around 7% organic revenue growth and around 27.5% organic operating margin.



