

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade balance turned to a surplus in June from a deficit in the previous year, and the surplus was lower than seen in the initial estimate, latest figures from Finland Customs Office showed Friday.



The surplus for June was revised down to EUR 9 million from EUR 15 million. In the corresponding month last year, the trade balance showed a deficit of EUR 102 million.



Exports climbed 5.0 percent year-on-year in June, revised up from 4.0 percent. Imports rose 2.0 percent, in line with the preliminary data published on August 9.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX