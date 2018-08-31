

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ld Mutual Limited reported that its IFRS profit after tax attributable to equity holders of the parent for the six months ended 30 June 2018 was R10.65 billion up 42% from last year, mainly due to the accounting effects of the sale and distribution of Quilter shares.



Results from Operations or RFO were R 4.848 billion increased by 7% over the period reflecting good operational performance. It delivered Adjusted Headline Earnings of R 5.393 billion, a marginal increase of 1% above the prior period. On a per share basis Adjusted Headline Earnings was 112.3 cents, flat relative to the prior period as a result of a small quantum of shares issued during the period that increased the weighted average number of shares.



Total revenue declined to R67.87 billion from R75.61 billion in the prior year.



The company said it remains on track to complete the final step of Managed Separation through the distribution of 32% of Nedbank to shareholders. It plans to do this in the fourth quarter of 2018. For every one hundred Old Mutual Limited shares at the point of distribution, shareholders will receive approximately three Nedbank shares.. After the completion of the Nedbank unbunding it will own 19.9% of Nedbank in its shareholder funds.



Funds under management or FUM were up 2% to R 1.097 trillion.



The company declared an interim dividend of 45 cents per share. It declared a special dividend of 100 cents per share. These dividends will be paid on 16 October 2018.



