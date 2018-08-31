Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) comments on 1H 2018 earnings results of the Irish banks. The banks, Allied Irish Banks plc Bank of Ireland, Ulster Bank Ireland DAC, Permanent TSB and KBC Bank Ireland plc delivered a sound performance in 1H18, with core earnings stability, improving asset quality, strengthened capital position and increased core deposit funding. KBRA expects negative gross loan growth in 2018 and most likely in 2019, as the banks are under increased regulatory pressure to reduce their stocks of NPLs.

