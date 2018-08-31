Alma Announces Launch of PICO CLEAR, a Superior Ultra-Short Picosecond Technology at 5CC in Barcelona, Marking a New Era in Dermatology

NUREMBERG, Germany, August 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Alma, one of the top five global leaders of energy based medical and aesthetic solutions, today announced the launch of PICO CLEAR, which holds the promise of optimal results for various challenging dermatological indications in fewer treatments.

The state-of-the-art PICO CLEAR technology offers a wide range of dermatology applications, including the removal of dark ink tattoos, colored ink tattoos, lentigines, café-au-lait birthmarks, benign pigmented lesions, acne scars and wrinkles. The treatment concept behind PICO CLEAR is the delivery of ultra-short picosecond pulses of energy into the skin tissue, targeting the relevant pigment, which are transformed into photoacoustic waves that shatter the pigment into micro-sized particles that the body's immune system can then dispose of easily.

Compared to traditional lasers, the picosecond laser is able to remove tattoos and pigments in fewer treatments thanks to its shorter pulse duration yielding a higher convergence of laser energy into a mechanical force, shattering the pigments into thin dust particles. The novel PICO CLEAR offers the shortest pulse duration on the market, of 300-350 picoseconds and various wavelengths to target the full-color spectrum.

"PICO CLEAR, is a true industry novelty, bringing top-of-the-line technology into the fast-growing dermatology segment, opening new business opportunities to practitioners in this field," said Lior Dayan, Alma's CEO, "PICO CLEAR represents Alma's strong Research & Development capabilities as a leading platform in the industry."

PICO CLEAR's full platform suit includes extensive array of applicators to cover a vast spectrum of solutions, for all skin types, enabling practitioners to create tailored treatments based on multiple adjustable parameters such as wavelength, energy level, spot size, energy delivery mode and repetition rate.

