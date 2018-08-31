Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Doc re Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Pacific Assets Trust plc

(the "Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

31 August 2018

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis; and

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on 31 July 2018, which was announced on 1 August 2018, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its half yearly results for the six months ended 31 July 2018.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its half yearly results for the six months ended 31 July 2018, expected to be on or after 3 October 2018.

