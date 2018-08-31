Kindred and Scientific Games Digital in U.S. Partnership

VALLETTA, Malta, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred partners with Scientific Games to use their Open Platform System and Open Gaming System in New Jersey. The agreement covers three years, with the ability to extend for another two years.

Kindred Group (previously Unibet Group) has selected SG Digital, a division of Scientific Games as their technology partner in the U.S. Kindred will use SG Digital's Open Platform System (a player account management platform) and Open Gaming System (a game aggregation technology) to enable a short time to market and thereby the ability to serve U.S. customers in the near future.

The agreement covers the state of New Jersey, where SG Digital already has a license, but the aim is to extend the partnership to other U.S. states if, or when, Kindred decides to expand its U.S. presence. Kindred and SG Digital have signed a three-year agreement, with the option to extend thereafter.

"We are delighted to partner with SG Digital in the U.S., giving us swift access to the market and our coming U.S. customers a truly great gambling experience on a top technology platform. Kindred has always put the customer at the heart of our operations and ensuring that they can enjoy gambling in a safe, secure and stable environment is crucial for us", says Manuel Stan, SVP Kindred US.

"This partnership signifies a bright future for SG Digital and Kindred in New Jersey. The growing market will benefit greatly from our Open Gaming System and Open Platform System technologies, and we're thrilled to work with Kindred", says Dylan Slaney, SVP Gaming at SG Digital.

The deal follows shortly after Kindred announced the partnership with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City to pursue a Casino Service Industry Enterprise License in New Jersey.

For more information:

Manuel Stan, SVP Kindred US

+1-702-333-5360

manuel.stan@kindredgroup.com

Alexander Westrell

Group Head of Communications

+46-73-7071686

alexander.westrell@kindredgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/kindred-and-scientific-games-digital-in-u-s--partnership,c2605165

The following files are available for download: