The share capital of Ress Life Investments A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading will take effect as per 3 September 2018 in the ISIN below. Ress Life Investments A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). ISIN: DK0060315604 ----------------------------------------------------- Name: Ress Life Investments ----------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 59,301 stk. (EUR 29,650,500) ----------------------------------------------------- Change: 65 shares (EUR 32,500) ----------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 59,366 shares (EUR 29,683,000) ----------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: EUR 1,499.35 ----------------------------------------------------- Face value: EUR 500 ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: RLAINV ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 114492 ----------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=691051