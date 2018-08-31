

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's economic growth eased for the second straight quarter in the three months ended June, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed Friday.



Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally and price-adjusted 0.2 percent sequentially in the second quarter, slower than first quarter's 0.3 percent rise.



During the fourth quarter of 2017, the rate expansion was 0.9 percent.



On the expenditure side, private consumption grew 0.3 percent over the quarter and gross fixed capital formation climbed by 7.9 percent.



Exports of goods declined 0.4 percent, while imports climbed by 0.5 percent.



Another report from the statistical office revealed that the unemployment rate remained stable at 3.9 percent in July.



Gross unemployment decreased to 107,300 in July from 107,700 in the prior month.



