

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer prices grew at a steady pace in August, provisional estimate from Insee showed Friday.



Consumer price inflation came in at 2.3 percent, the same rate as registered in July. Inflation was forecast to ease to 2.2 percent. Final data is due on September 13.



The slowdown in energy prices being nearly offset by a slight rise in food prices. Food prices gained 2.1 percent after climbing 1.9 percent. Meanwhile, energy price inflation slowed to 13 percent from 14.3 percent. At the same time, manufactured product prices fell 0.1 percent.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, remained unchanged at 2.6 percent in August. The expected rate was 2.5 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices rebounded 0.5 percent, following a 0.1 percent drop in July. The HICP climbed 0.6 percent, in contrast to a 0.1 percent fall a month ago.



Another report from Insee showed that producer prices in domestic market climbed 0.6 percent on month in July after rising 0.1 percent in June. Year-on-year, producer prices advanced 4 percent.



Producer prices in domestic and foreign markets rose for the third straight month. Prices rose 0.5 percent on month, faster than the 0.2 percent increase in June. Annual price growth accelerated to 3.7 percent from 3.2 percent in June.



