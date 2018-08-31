InFocus Corporation (www.infocus.com), a leading provider of home and business display solutions, announces their newest ScreenPlay home entertainment projector at IFA 2018. The SPL1080HDUST will debut at the show, and will be available for viewing and demonstrations at DHG Duttenhofer Großhandel booth #103 in Hall 3.2.

Powered by the InFocus Quantum Colour Laser technology, the SPL1080HDUST utilizes blue laser diodes instead of traditional lamps to illuminate its DLP chip. With virtually no colour decay, the Quantum Colour Laser produces stunning images for over three years of 24/7 operation or over 10 years of business hour operation. Ideal for movies, sports, or video games, the short throw lens projects from centimeters away with no scaling or altering.

"For over a decade, ScreenPlay by InFocus has meant exceptionally rich images and a professional-quality viewing experience at home," said Jeremy Farren, International Sales Manager at InFocus. "The introduction of this new projector reinvigorates the brand with a longer-lasting, more brilliant viewing experience."

The SPL1080HDUST features 2,500,000:1 contrast ratio, 4,000 lumens, full native 1080p resolution and 3D capability from PCs, Xbox, PlayStation, Blu-ray, and other sources. Additional benefits to gamers include a built-in Multi-Media Player and ultra-fast response time.

"Whether watching a game, screening a movie, or gaming, the SPL1080HDUST was designed to create the ultimate home viewing experience," said Dave Duncan, Director of the Projector Product Line at InFocus. "Sharper, richer colours and projection from just centimeters away create a totally immersive experience."

For more information on the SPL1080HDUST home entertainment projector visit DHG Duttenhofer Großhandel booth 103, from 31 August through 5 September, or visit InFocus.com.

About InFocus Corp.

InFocus makes connecting people and ideas easy, reliable and affordable. The industry leader for more than 30 years, InFocus creates innovative collaboration solutions that support visual teamwork. Its award-winning, integrated services, hardware and software products are employed and trusted by thousands of the most successful businesses, public agencies, and schools around the world. With solutions for conference rooms, huddle rooms, office desktops, control rooms, classrooms, large venues, and people on the move, there is an InFocus product and service for every application. Learn more at www.InFocus.com. Visit the InFocus store at http://www.infocus.com/store. Follow InFocus on social media at facebook.com/InFocusCorp, linkedin.com/company/InFocus or twitter.com/InFocusCorp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005016/en/

Contacts:

Sales Contact:

InFocus Corporation

Jeremy Farren, jeremy.farren@infocus.com

UK: 020 8123 0082

Germany: 089 2351 5519

France: 0970 408 022

Sweden: 08-559 20 929

or

Press Contact:

Caster Communications, Inc., 401-792-7080

Alex Crabb, alex@castercomm.com

Erin Phillips, erin@castercomm.com

Laura Shubel, laura@castercomm.com