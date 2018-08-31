Please be informed that Hypefactors A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark as per 3 September 2018. Name: Hypefactors ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0060989911 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: HYPE ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume: 8,668,845 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 36 68 26 04 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0,10 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: EUR 400,000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North / 100 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mic code: FNDK ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 158208 ------------------------------------------------------------ ICB-klassifikation: Code Industry ---------------- 9000 Technology ---------------- Supersector: Code Super Sector ------------------ 9500 Technology ------------------ This information is distributed by request from Certified Adviser, Kapital Partner ApS For further information, please contact Kapital Partner ApS on +45 26 80 27 28. First North is the brand name for the MTF operated by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Stockholm AB respectively. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=691072