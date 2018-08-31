Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

LG Electronics and Luxoft forge partnership to bring webOS to new verticals New York, 08/31/2018 / 04:00, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - Luxoft Holding, Inc (Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; NYSE) _Next-generation webOS Operating System Will Target Vehicles, Robots and Smart Devices_ *IFA, BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2018 / *Luxoft [1] Holding, Inc (NYSE: LXFT), a global IT service provider, has partnered with LG Electronics Inc. [2], a multinational electronics company, to help create the next generation webOS as part of a strategy to extend its capabilities and ecosystem into the automotive, robotics and smart home verticals. LG Electronics has previously deployed webOS in over 60 million LG smart TVs and digital signage displays worldwide and this install base is growing rapidly. As a strategic partner, Luxoft is bringing technical assets as well as experience in designing and deploying software platforms for a wide variety of products and services. "Thanks to our collaboration with Luxoft, we are able to bring webOS into automotive and beyond," *said I.P. Park, Chief Technology Officer at LG Electronics*. "Luxoft is providing a substantial technological contribution to webOS and has also greatly enhanced our ability to deploy it into new industries." Luxoft will lead the deployment of webOS into the new, targeted sectors, beginning with automotive. Initially focusing on digital cockpit development - which includes infotainment, navigation, and other features that are human-car interaction-centric - Luxoft and LG Electronics also plan to introduce the new platform into the robotics and smart home sectors. "We're already leveraging LG Electronics' thriving smart TV eco-system to customize and enhance webOS so it provides an innovation canvas for car manufacturers to develop next-generation autonomous vehicles," said Mikael Söderberg, Senior Technical Director, Automotive at Luxoft [3]. "Having access to webOS and its cloud services platform will enable car makers to design and develop better customer experiences for autonomous mobility services." With both technology and specific industry expertise, the Luxoft and LG partnership is helping provide more ways for businesses across multiple sectors to digitize. "Underlying this partnership is a shared desire to make it easier for manufacturers to innovate with technology. This platform gives them the flexibility to make digital changes. August 31, 2018 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)