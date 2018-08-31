

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A measure reflecting the current economic situation in euro area decreased in August after rising in the previous month, results of a survey by the Bank of Italy and the Centre for Economic Policy Research showed Friday.



The euro-coin indicator dropped to 0.47 in August from 0.49 in July, confirming the substantial stability recorded since June.



The indicator was affected by the weak industrial cycle and the worsening of consumer and manufacturing industry confidence.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX