

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat publishes euro area inflation and unemployment figures. Flash inflation is forecast to remain unchanged at 2.1 percent in August. The jobless rate is seen at 8.2 percent in July versus 8.3 percent in June.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.1670 against the greenback, 0.8970 against the pound, 1.1291 against the franc and 129.25 against the yen as of 4:55 am ET.



