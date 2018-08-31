

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Friday to extend losses from the previous session as uncertainty surrounding Brexit and U.S. trade policy dented the outlook for global growth.



The benchmark DAX was down 116 points or 0.93 percent at 12,378 in opening deals after declining half a percent the previous day.



Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen fell around 1 percent after U.S. President Donald Trump rejected as 'not good enough' a European Union proposal scrapping tariffs on automobiles.



Residential property company Vonovia dropped 1.8 percent despite the company reporting good first-half results and raising 2018 profit forecast.



Evonik Industries shed 0.7 percent after announcing it would sell its U.S. Jayhawk site.



In economic releases, Germany's retail sales growth eased more than expected in July, figures from Destatis showed.



Retail sales rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in July, slower than the 2.7 percent increase in June. Nonetheless, this was the second consecutive increase.



