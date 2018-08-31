

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Luxoft Holding, Inc (LXFT), an IT service provider, Friday said it has partnered with South Korean electronics company LG Electronics Inc. (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB) to help create the next generation webOS.



The deal is part of a strategy to extend its capabilities and ecosystem into the automotive, robotics and smart home verticals.



Luxoft will lead the deployment of webOS into the new, targeted sectors, beginning with automotive. Luxoft and LG Electronics will initially focus on digital cockpit development, which includes infotainment, navigation, and other features that are human-car interaction-centric. The companies also plan to introduce the new platform into the robotics and smart home sectors.



LG Electronics has previously deployed webOS in over 60 million LG smart TVs and digital signage displays worldwide. As a strategic partner, Luxoft is bringing technical assets as well as experience in designing and deploying software platforms for a wide variety of products and services.



