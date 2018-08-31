

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks retreated on Friday as a sell-off in emerging market currencies on concerns that the U.S.-Chinese trade dispute may intensify dented demand for riskier assets.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 37 points or 0.67 percent at 5,441 in opening deals after closing 0.4 percent lower on Thursday.



Automaker Renault shed 0.6 percent and Peugeot fell 1.3 percent after U.S. President Donald Trump rejected as 'not good enough' a European Union proposal scrapping tariffs on automobiles.



Total SA shed 0.6 percent after selling its polystyrene business in China.



In economic releases, France's consumer prices grew at a steady pace in August, provisional estimate from Insee showed.



Consumer price inflation came in at 2.3 percent, the same rate as registered in July. Inflation was forecast to ease to 2.2 percent.



