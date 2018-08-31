Speaking the language of manufacturing, employment, and economic opportunity, five prominent corporations have backed a 2.2 gigawatt solar goal for Ohio by 2030.Five prominent firms with operations in Ohio are endorsing a report advocating 2.2 gigawatts (GW) of solar for Ohio by 2030, lending their corporate logos in support. "The U.S. energy industry is undergoing a transition toward clean energy," said JPMorgan Chase executive Matthew Arnold in the report's foreword. He noted that his company "has seen firsthand an increase in investments in sustainability. Individual states have a unique opportunity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...