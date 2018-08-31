Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

Global Equity Income Shares

The Company announces that, on 31 August 2018 it repurchased 50,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 208.00p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 6,231,023.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 6,231,023 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 32,410,667.

UK Equity Shares

The Company announces that, on 31 August 2018 it repurchased 120,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 180.00p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 9,013,540.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 9,013,540 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 34,757,443.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

31 August 2018