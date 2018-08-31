HS-UK's 'Improving Outcomes' Biometry Courses: Limited Places Available

HARLOW, England, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Haag-Streit UK has only a few spaces left on its popular 'Improving Outcomes' biometry courses, which will be held at SpaMedica Clinic in Bolton on 13th and 14th September.

The Basic and Advanced 'Improving Outcomes' biometry courses are designed to help both beginners and experienced Ophthalmic Consultants get the most from their biometers.

The Basic Course covers 'Improving Outcomes' standard biometry methods, while the second day focuses on more advanced techniques, enabling delegates to attend whichever day is more appropriate for their individual learning requirements.

The course will include lectures on topics such as; 'Good biometry practice', 'TORIC IOL surgery' and 'IOL power calculation'. There will also be practical, hands-on workshops that support a range of subjects, including; TORIC IOL planning, editing IOL data, immersion ultrasound and how to perform IOL power calculations.

The price for each course is just £100 (ex VAT). Delegates who wish to attend both courses will receive a discounted price of £175 (+VAT). Delegates will be awarded 6.5 CPD points for their attendance on each day.

Only a few spaces are currently available on both courses. To book a place, visit www.haagstreituk.com/improvingoutcomes or, for more information, please contact Victoria Chapman-Brown, HS-UK Clinical Education & Training Co-ordinator on (01279) 456265 or email vcbrown@haag-streit-uk.com.