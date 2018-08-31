

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell in cautious trade on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to escalate his trade war with China and investors awaited the outcome of Brexit talks between EU negotiator Michel Barnier and U.K. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 20 points or 0.27 percent at 7,496 in late opening deals after declining 0.6 percent in the previous session.



Shire Plc eased half a percent after the biotechnology company announced completion of sale of its Oncology franchise to Servier S.A.S. for $2.4 billion.



Vodafone Group declined 0.6 percent as it announced the completion of merger between Vodafone India Ltd and Idea Cellular Ltd.



Whitbread soared as much as 16 percent after it agreed to sell its coffee-shop chain Costa to Coca-Cola Co. for $5.1 billion.



Accounting software firm Sage Group slumped 6 percent after its chief executive Stephen Kelly decided to step down after four years at the firm.



In economic releases, U.K. house prices decreased at the fastest pace since mid-2012 in August, the Nationwide Building Society said.



House prices fell 0.5 percent on a monthly basis in August, in contrast to a 0.7 percent rise in July. This was the first drop in three months and the biggest monthly fall since July 2012.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX