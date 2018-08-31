

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Eurozone unemployment rate remained unchanged in July, at the lowest since late 2008, Eurostat said Friday.



The jobless rate stood at 8.2 percent, the same rate as seen in June, and in line with expectations, but down from 9.1 percent in July 2017. This was the lowest rate recorded in the euro area since November 2008.



The number of unemployed decreased by 73,000 from June to 13.381 million. Compared to previous year, unemployment fell by 1.368 million.



The jobless rate among youth aged below 25, dropped to 16.6 percent in July from 16.8 percent in June.



